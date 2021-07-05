The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday July 5.

Two more virus cases in NSW aged care.

Two further residents of a Sydney nursing home have caught the coronavirus as families fume at the low level of vaccination among staff.

There is concern for residents of the SummitCare home at Baulkham Hills, even though 96 per cent of its highly vulnerable residents are fully vaccinated.

On Sunday evening, the operator send a letter to residents saying the infected people are "resting comfortably and not displaying any symptoms". The residents will be transferred to Westmead Hospital as a precaution.

Three had already been infected after COVID-19 was brought into the home by staff: a man in his 90s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s.

“We want it sorted now”: @kathiemelocco whose 88yo father is among the COVID-positive residents at SummitCare tells me she’s stunned only one third of staff at the Baulkham Hills aged care home https://t.co/Bv3GuK2YdU — Gavin Coote (@GavinCoote) July 4, 2021

All have had two doses of the vaccine and are said to be in good spirits, with no symptoms.

SummitCare's chief operating officer Michelle Sloane admitted only a third of the facility's workforce have had a shot.

The daughter of one infected resident is furious about how few staff have been vaccinated.

"We assumed they were. I think it's a disgrace," Kathie Melocco told the ABC.

"If I had known, that would've meant I would've made other decisions around my parents. I'm just so angry."

Two of the nursing home's workers tested positive for COVID-19 during the week. One of them was not vaccinated and SummitCare was unclear about the vaccination status of the other.

At least 140 of the home's 200 staff members are now in 14 days of self-isolation as NSW starts to see an overall downward trend in new cases.