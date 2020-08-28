'I'm in love with my best friend's husband. And she's in love with mine.'

It’s a wintery Wednesday afternoon and I’m sharing a sneaky wine with my bestie before domestic duties consume us both. We’re giggly, talking too fast and excited for the weekend ahead.

Friday is a kid free night - hallelujah for babysitters. This means we will have dinner, a few drinks, some party favours and have sex with each other’s husbands and quite possibly with each other. Yep, this is my life.

So how did I get here?

Looking back, I think I always knew monogamy wasn’t for me. It just didn’t fit very well. I was never completely loyal, and I had a mischievous side to my sexuality that I wanted, almost needed, to explore.

Luckily for me, my husband was much the same and after six months together we were looking for a single female to join us for a threesome.

Much to our surprise, the days of looking in the classifieds section were a thing of the past.

There were actual websites where you could set up a couple profile and put yourself out there with what you were looking for.

I was so naive to this whole world I named our original profile after my beloved dog, not realising that’s how everyone would address you.

Unsurprisingly, Brutus was not too popular. Despite our less than sexy start, within a week, we had a single not to mention gorgeous ‘unicorn’ on our doorstep and in our bed. What an initiation!

She was amazing, considerate, and oh so experienced. So, with that ticked off our bucket list, we delved headfirst into the unknown world of ‘swinging’.