18 parents share whether they swear in front of their kids. And what they actually say.

We all occasionally say a swear word. Some of us, more often than others.

It might be because we stubbed our toe, came in contact with a bad driver or just needed to use one for emphasis.

But when we become parents, there's something extra to consider - whether it's appropriate or not to swear in front of our kids.

What words can we say? When can we say them? Are they going to repeat them at school?

So we spoke to 18 parents from the Mamamia community to hear whether they swear in front of their kids. And their answers were varied.

Here's what they had to say.

1. "My kids are now 14, 17 and 19. I tried not to swear when they were little so they wouldn't think it's a normal part of speech. The point of swearing is it's for exceptional circumstances so it should be used sparingly. These days our 'swear line' is: we can swear about things but not at or about people. And not so much that it becomes a habit. Be aware of who you're speaking to and who you're around. Think about what they might consider acceptable and offensive. When in doubt, don't." - Kate.

2. "I always did - but in German, so kids would not offend if they copied." - Susanne.

3. "We don't. But I will say things like, 'for crying out loud, bugger, crap, codswallop, etc.' Our kids are three, four and six months. My Mum didn’t let me swear until I was about 16. I still don't swear in front of my grandmother. I’d say once the kids are late teenagers we will let it go." - Bec.

4. "We swear around our three-year-old son. I’m not bothered about swearing at any age as long as it’s not AT someone. E.g. 'you f**king loser' is not okay. But saying 'f**k' when you stub your toe - that seems okay to me." - Maz.