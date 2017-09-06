If you thought buying presents for men was difficult, try nailing a special gift for a tween girl.

It’s a challenge to find something age appropriate but not babyish, and something they’ll treasure long term but won’t make them roll their eyes right now.

Finally, a gift they won’t have to fake excitement for. OMG.

You might not think that Swarovski is a brand that would cater to young girls but oh have we got good news for you.

The Humorist range is full of fun, funky, fashionable pieces that are great for girls aged 10-20+.

This range is part of the Swarovski Asia collection which features earrings, necklaces and bracelets with sparkly emoji and text speak detailing. So cool right now (if cool was a word that was, you know, cool).