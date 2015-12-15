Suzi from The Block is in danger of not getting her prize money.

A reality TV star’s humiliation is complete, with news that Suzi Taylor from The Block might not get to take home her $174,500 prize money, because she breached her contract.

Channel Nine has confirmed that they have been talking to Taylor about her media interviews during and after The Block being in violation of her agreement with the company.

So after a truly heartfelt performance – the nudity, the onscreen collapses, the break-ups, the rumoured celebrity boyfriends, the RENOVATING, people – this year’s The Block break-out star might walk away empty-handed. And let’s face it, The Block is the one reality show where contestants feel they are most likely to walk away with a motza. You think all those dusty tears come for free?

Surely, after all Suzi’s DRAMA did to win ratings for that show, it hardly seems fair, does it?

Previously, Mamamia wrote:

Last night, on the nation’s most-watched TV show, a woman made an apology. A fully-fledged mea culpa.

The woman was Suzi Taylor, and it went like this:

“If I’ve caused anyone any embarrassment, I totally regret it. I’ve had a lot of personal issues in my life which I suppose a lot of people do, I’m getting a lot better and I’ve had amazing support and I would just want to say to everyone, I feel for you all. Scotty (Cam), I thank you so much for your support and I’m on the road to recovery and thank you so much for supporting me.”

Suzi is the most-talked about person on the most-recent season of Channel Nine’s monster reality hit The Block. The show has become so popular there now seems to be some version of it – All-Stars, Terraces, Apartments, Houseboats – on at all times of the year, at most times of the day.

Suzi and her fellow renovator, Vonni Cossier, were also the only members of the cast this year whose video packages routinely included bikinis. Their role was ‘Single Mums from the Gold Coast’. And obviously, parents from the Gold Coast get around in their swimmers.

Suzi, it was quickly revealed, was also a former model and actress – a Penthouse “Pet”, no less – a real-estate agent and an aspiring pop-star, who had once dated Michael Hutchence. The tabloids took to her as a Party Girl, and her credentials were confirmed when, during the Spring Racing Carnival earlier this month, she was photographed dancing on a boat, both in and out of a tiny pink bikini – showing her breasts, pulling down her bikini bottoms and skolling champagne.

Next, it was conveniently leaked that Suzi had collapsed on the set of The Block after an alleged break-up with Tim Wise – a producer from the show.

And soon after after that one of the show’s regulars, “Foreman” Keith, said she had brought The Block into disrepute.

“I don’t think anybody is happy with it,” he told a News Corp publication. “The Block is a family show. We’re not there to be getting our clothes off and revealing ourselves.

“I’m very disappointed. I like Suzi. (Pressure) obviously got to her. But at the end of the day, we’re a family show, and we don’t like things like that.”