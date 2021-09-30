'By 30, I was sick of fast fashion. So I found a style that worked for me, and stuck with it.'

At around 14, I fell hard for fashion. Like you (probably), I was obsessed with Sportsgirl - remember those ads in Dolly and one of them was this like, cool hippie girl riding a horse nude? It made no sense, yet inspired me to let Sportsgirl eat up most of my allowance each month.

I strutted through the school halls on Mufti Day like I was Bec Cartwright, decked out in baby tees with Mickey Mouse on them and pedal pushers.

My obsession only continued as I got older. I had about seven of those elastic material belts from Supre, a whole jewellery box of long 'pearl' necklaces (my Gossip Girl phase, of course) and so on.

You name the trend; I owned it. Big time.

By my 30s though, I was exhausted. I had credit card debt up to my eyeballs, and for what? Every time summer would roll back around, I’d lug down my space bag filled with compressed shorts and sift through the year prior’s fashion, culling 70 per cent of it because it had either fallen apart (thanks, fast fashion) or was “out of style”.

Cue buying pretty much an entirely new wardrobe, set to be worn for around six months.

At first, my guilt was mainly finance-related. I felt sick thinking about how much money I was throwing away on clothes each year. Then, sustainability became the fashion buzzword and suddenly I was faced with some cold-hard facts.

Like how every ten minutes, 6,000kg of clothing gets dumped into landfill in Australia. Or how of the 100 billion fashion items made each year in the world, 33 per cent go to landfill within the first year after someone’s bought it. Not fun to think about, huh?