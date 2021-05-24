3 easy changes I made to my beauty routine to be more sustainable.

It’s easy to get caught up in the never-ending cycle of beauty consumerism, whether it’s buying every recommendation from your favourite makeup influencer or jumping on the bandwagon of a viral TikTok.

I’m guilty to say the least.

I’ve been justifying it for years, telling myself, “there are worse things I could be spending my money on” and “I’m investing in my own self-care" (here’s looking at you *skincare industry* – but the truth is – I was actually just doing a lot of damage to my debit card and also the… literal planet.

So much of the beauty, makeup and skincare world uses single-use materials and non eco-friendly practices, so I knew it was a good place to start in my sustainability journey.

I’m trying to be a more conscious consumer in all aspects of my life, be it food, transport or fashion – but beauty I would say is definitely an easy win. By making small, manageable ‘micro’ changes, we can seriously reduce our impact on the Earth with little effort or change in lifestyle.

I’ve found that changes are best adopted when they involve swapping something you already do for something else, rather than trying to implement an entirely new regimen.

So here are the 3 small changes I made in my beauty routine with the goal to be more sustainable.

Change 1: Makeup wipes to reusable bamboo cotton pads

Image: Bambu.

I used to use a makeup wipe every day to take off my makeup. That means every year I was using 365 pieces of non-recyclable tissue, full of fragrances, alcohols and preservatives to take off my makeup.

No wonder the average female will use somewhere around 89,290 disposable makeup wipes in their lifetime. Mind-blowing.