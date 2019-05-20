Search
fashion

We're calling it: Meghan Markle is 100% behind the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

We’ve got a confession to make: We think about Meghan Markle’s old Instagram account way more than we’d care to admit.

We remember the green juices.

We remember the impossibly bendy yoga poses.

We remember the many charitable calls-to-action.

We remember the inspo quotes.

And we vividly remember those spooning bananas.

#NeverForget. Source: @MeghanMarkle
sussex royal instagram
RIP, little guys. RIP. Source: @MeghanMarkle

It sure was a simpler time for the now-Duchess of Sussex. Meghan seemed to use social media and her now defunct lifestyle website 'The Tig' as a creative outlet. 

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

We're All So Ashamed

Mamamia Out Loud

The Weirdest Gift A Celebrity Has Ever Received

The Spill

Renya Xydis On Getting Salon Smooth Hair At Home

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

You could tell Meghan loved curating her grid and each picture portrayed her carefully-constructed reality. She was a yogi, an earth mother, a feminist. An influencer. And Duchess-to-be definitely knew how to flat lay...

Alas, when Meghan and Prince Harry went public, she had to give up her social media presence. So our glimpse into her world was rudely snatched away.

Until now.

Because there is no way that Meghan isn’t the person responsible for the recent pictures on the Sussex Royal Instagram account and we will not hear otherwise.

The Palace’s PR team supposedly post on behalf of the royals but we’re pretty sure Megs is spending what little downtime she now has, curled up on the lounge at Frogmore Cottage, posting to Sussex Royal.

Hear us out…

Clue 1: The filters.

The pictures on Sussex Royal often have a very artsy feel to them. Namely because everything looks artsy in black and white.

See here:

duchess of sussex instagram
ADVERTISEMENT

And here:

The recent never-before-seen pictures from their wedding day, accompanied by 'This Little Light of Mine' is peak Meghan.

Watch the video the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted to celebrate their anniversary. Post continues after video. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Her taste in filters has definitely evolved, but the love for them was always there.

Loves a filter. Source: @MeghanMarkle

Clue 2: Absolutely everything about this picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is this a stylish influencer's account we've stumbled upon? Nope, it's Sussex Royal but it has Meghan written all over it. The whole set-up of this shot is an influencer's dream. The teeny tiny baby feet, the angle, the flowers... It's a beautiful snap and we're calling it: all Meghan's doing.

Clue 3: The American spelling.

Probably the biggest clue yet that it is in fact Meghan posting on the page is the American spelling. The eagle-eyed amongst us might've noticed the spelling of 'honor' in the post above. In previous posts, there have been other Americanisms, namely: 'organization' and 're-energized', so it definitely sounds like it could be Meghan posting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Today is #earthday - an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, we invite you to scroll through a series of 8 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex©️DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our ???? are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but every day. #earthday

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Clue 4: The way calls-to-action are presented.

Meghan has always used her celebrity profile to raises awareness of charities close to her heart. Some of the pictures she's recently posted wouldn't have looked out of place on her old Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Today is #earthday - an opportunity to learn about, celebrate and continue to safeguard our planet, our home. The above, Their Royal Highnesses in Rotorua, New Zealand. Of the 170 different species originally planted in the early 1900’s, only a handful of species, including these majestic Redwoods, remain today. Next, we invite you to scroll through a series of 8 photos taken by The Duke of Sussex©️DOS sharing his environmental POV including: Africa’s Unicorn, the rhino. These magnificent animals have survived ice ages and giant crocodiles, amongst other things! They have adapted to earth’s changing climate continually for over 30 million years. Yet here we are in 2019 where their biggest threat is us. A critical ecosystem, Botswana’s Okavango Delta sustains millions of people and an abundance of wildlife. Huge bush fires, predominantly started by humans, are altering the entire river system; the ash kills the fish as the flood comes in and the trees that don’t burn become next year’s kindling. Desert lions are critically endangered due partly to human wildlife conflict, habitat encroachment and climate change. 96% of mammals on our ???? are either livestock or humans, meaning only 4% remaining are wild animals. Orca and Humpback whale populations are recovering in Norway thanks to the protection of their fisheries. Proof that fishing sustainably can benefit us all. Roughly 3/4 of Guyana is forested, its forests are highly diverse with 1,263 known species of wildlife and 6,409 species of plants. Many countries continue to try and deforest there for the global demand for timber. We all now know the damage plastics are causing to our oceans. Micro plastics are also ending up in our food source, creating not just environmental problems for our planet but medical problems for ourselves too. When a fenced area passes its carrying capacity for elephants, they start to encroach into farmland causing havoc for communities. Here @AfricanParksNetwork relocated 500 Elephants to another park within Malawi to reduce the pressure on human wildlife conflict and create more dispersed tourism. Every one of us can make a difference, not just today but every day. #earthday

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

ADVERTISEMENT

This post particularly looked like a throwback to the sort of content she used to post on her own account:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and May 13-19 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK. To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection - to not just hear each other, but to listen. There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health - please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network. We are all in this together. We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts. Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause. Please go to our homepage and click “following” to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work. Please note: Images shared are from some of the handles we are now following

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

We’re definitely supportive of Meghan’s Instagram 2.0. Long may her reign as content creator continue.

Do you think it's Meghan secretly controlling the Sussex Royal account? Tell us in the comments.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout