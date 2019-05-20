We're calling it: Meghan Markle is 100% behind the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

We’ve got a confession to make: We think about Meghan Markle’s old Instagram account way more than we’d care to admit.
We remember the green juices.
We remember the impossibly bendy yoga poses.
We remember the many charitable calls-to-action.
We remember the inspo quotes.
And we vividly remember those spooning bananas.
It sure was a simpler time for the now-Duchess of Sussex. Meghan seemed to use social media and her now defunct lifestyle website 'The Tig' as a creative outlet.
Top Comments
Well, duh. It's seemed pretty clear that she's been curating and marching like crazy through the media. Which leads one to the question as to whether this is a) appropriate and b) what she intends to gain from doing so. The royals aren't celebrities, but she appears hell-bent on trying to turn them into a posh version of the Kardashians. What will also be interesting is whether they will own the blow-back when it inevitably occurs.
Merching, not marching. Damn spellcheck.