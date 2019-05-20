We're calling it: Meghan Markle is 100% behind the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

You could tell Meghan loved curating her grid and each picture portrayed her carefully-constructed reality. She was a yogi, an earth mother, a feminist. An influencer. And Duchess-to-be definitely knew how to flat lay...

Alas, when Meghan and Prince Harry went public, she had to give up her social media presence. So our glimpse into her world was rudely snatched away.

Until now.

Because there is no way that Meghan isn’t the person responsible for the recent pictures on the Sussex Royal Instagram account and we will not hear otherwise.

The Palace’s PR team supposedly post on behalf of the royals but we’re pretty sure Megs is spending what little downtime she now has, curled up on the lounge at Frogmore Cottage, posting to Sussex Royal.

Hear us out…

Clue 1: The filters.

The pictures on Sussex Royal often have a very artsy feel to them. Namely because everything looks artsy in black and white.

See here: