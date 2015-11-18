UPDATE:

A police source says three suspected terrorists were killed and three police offices were injured in a police raid in Paris, CNN reports.

One alleged jihadist was shot by police sniper and another woman blew herself up with a suicide vest.

Three men inside the apartment, whose identities are not yet known, were arrested.

Another man and woman were also arrested and placed into police custody near the Saint Denis apartment.

Separately, two Air France flights to Paris from the US were diverted following bomb threats, but were later rendered safe.

According to The Telegraph, the raids have now concluded with a total of seven arrests.

Mamamia previously wrote:

At least three suspected jihadists behind Friday night’s Paris attacks are reportedly dead – including a woman who detonated a suicide vest – after a police raid north of the capital turned into a shootout.

Several police members were injured in the raid, which ended in a two-hour exchange of gunfire and explosives, News Limited reports.

Up to six suspected extremists – including the mastermind behind the deadly attacks, which killed more than 130 people – were believed to be hiding out in an apartment in suburban Saint Denis.