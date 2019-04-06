Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “My penis is in therapy”. Billy’s brutal comment on article about MAFS wife Susie.

Ahem.

Thanks to the very important work done by the @Mafsfunny Instagram account, we can now all see the savage online row between former Married at First Sight couple, Billy Vincent and Susie Bradley.

A recap. On Thursday this week, Susie posted a now-deleted photo of a handwritten card from a clothing sponsor which called Billy a “soft c**k”. It was a bit harsh, but bar an article on the Daily Mail, we’ve all moved on from the moment.

However, when Billy saw said article on his Facebook timeline, he took matters into his own hands.

“My penis is still in therapy from how ‘soft’ Susan made it…. poor little guy,” he wrote in the comments.

Behold…

It’s… a lot.

The Byron Bay barista was obviously referring to the several on-screen fights between him and Susie in which she emasculated him, repeatedly teeling the 28-year-old he was “not manly enough” and “needed to grow some balls”.

…

via GIPHY

Anyhow, with the show about to wrap up on Monday, we really wish Billy and his penis all the best.