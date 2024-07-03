In 2016, Susan Sarandon was 'cleavage-shamed'. It just happened to her daughter on her wedding day.

In 2016, while presenting on stage at the SAG Awards, Susan Sarandon was cleavage-shamed.
The actress, aged 69 at the time, wore a smart white suit with a visible black bra, and people did not like the amount of upper breast on show.
There was so much online commentary swirling the outfit that the whole situation earned itself a very 2016 hashtag, #cleavagegate.
The breasts themselves? Magnificent.
The Twitter trolls? Savage (insert some tasteless comment about the actress "letting it all hang out", sigh.)
Even Piers Morgan weighed in, with the TV personality calling her look "horribly inappropriate" for the occasion — Sarandon was presenting the In Memorium segment of the awards show and Morgan argued she wouldn't wear that particular suit to a funeral.
Well duh, it was white.
Anyhoo, much ado about boobs! Very eight years ago, no?