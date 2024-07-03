In 2016, Susan Sarandon was 'cleavage-shamed'. It just happened to her daughter on her wedding day.

In 2016, while presenting on stage at the SAG Awards, Susan Sarandon was cleavage-shamed.

The actress, aged 69 at the time, wore a smart white suit with a visible black bra, and people did not like the amount of upper breast on show.

There was so much online commentary swirling the outfit that the whole situation earned itself a very 2016 hashtag, #cleavagegate.

The breasts themselves? Magnificent.

The Twitter trolls? Savage (insert some tasteless comment about the actress "letting it all hang out", sigh.)

Watch: Susan Sarandon on who she is willing to date.



Video via The View.

Even Piers Morgan weighed in, with the TV personality calling her look "horribly inappropriate" for the occasion — Sarandon was presenting the In Memorium segment of the awards show and Morgan argued she wouldn't wear that particular suit to a funeral.

Well duh, it was white.

Anyhoo, much ado about boobs! Very eight years ago, no?