"At six years old my mum dropped me off at school. She never came back to pick me up."

The list of Australian MPs caught up in the citizenship saga keeps on getting longer.

One of the latest involved, Labor MP Susan Lamb, is in a slightly different situation to most.

She spoke in Parliament today about the real obstacle in obtaining her parents’ marriage certificate.

“It’s a complex and traumatic story, a story that I don’t usually share,” she began.

WATCH: Susan Lamb shared an emotional explanation in the House of Representatives as to why she can’t access her #citizenship documents #auspol pic.twitter.com/ubcCFfVggU — ABC Politics (@politicsabc) February 7, 2018

“One day when I was around six years old my mum dropped me off at school. She never came back to pick me up.”

She told the House she didn’t remember every detail of what happened afterwards, except there were lots of tears and confusion.

“I remember my day trying to explain,” she said.

“So when people ask me why I couldn’t just call my mother, this is why, and I hope this story gives you the answer.”