Ex-Survivor contestant Jacqui's treatment for a broken arm led to the discovery of a melanoma.

In a shock elimination, marriage celebrant Jacqui Patterson was eliminated from Australian Survivor on last night’s episode.

Now, the 50-year-old has revealed she’s facing her biggest fight yet, after she was diagnosed with stage four melanoma post-show.

Her cancer was only discovered when the full extent of an injury to her arm was determined after she arrived back in Australia: Jacqui had fallen and broken her arm during a challenge that didn’t make it to air.

“They misdiagnosed me while I was there, and I was in a fair amount of pain,” she told the Daily Telegraph.

"I fell quite badly, and they don't have X-rays and ultrasounds out there."

After having surgery - a procedure that left her with four screws in her shoulder - a friend and sister noticed a suspicious-looking mole while giving Jacqui a massage.

"There is a silver lining to [my injury], it's a blessing in disguise," Jacqui said.

"They said I had a funny mole and I should get it checked out.

Within a week, the Byron Bay resident had been diagnosed with a grade four melanoma, something the ex-Survivor contestant calls her "next big challenge".