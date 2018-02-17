A step-by-step guide to surviving a hangover at work.

Hangovers are not fun at the best of times but they often feel like a personalised ticket to hell when you wake up with one on a work morning.

Alas, because we’re not all saints, and most of us have been there before.

So, if you’re waking up this morning grasping for the closest bottle of water while your work alarm is deafening you, follow our guide to make your hungover day at work a little more bearable.

8am

Step number one: do not forgo having a shower in favour of an extra 10 minutes of kip. We repeat: do not skip your vital morning after-booze shower.

If you’ve hit happy hour hard enough last night to be seeing double this morning, chances are very high that alcohol is going to be oozing out of your pores all day (gross, but true), so don’t miss the chance to wash the original scent of last night’s vodka spillage off your bod.

9am

It’s crunch time, time to show up to work and pretend everything is just dandy.

Whatever you do, don’t mention to your colleagues (and especially your boss – even if they are a ~cool~ boss) that you were up to 4am cutting shapes on the dance floor.

This way, if the mid-afternoon hangover kicks in brutally, you can plead food-poisoning-innocence… If you’re REALLY feeling dusty, throw in a few comments to your workmates about how you’ve been feeling unwell all night and think you may be coming down with something – that way they’ll be less shocked if you fall asleep under your desk in the early afternoon.