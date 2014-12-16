The one time of the year when all car park etiquette goes out the window.

Surviving Christmas car parking…

There are some things parents have to endure in life; the pain of stepping on a piece of Lego, bad coffee from your favourite café and the end of each episode of Chicago Fire.

But there is, surprisingly, something that is worse than having to say goodbye to Taylor Kinney and Jesse Spencer for the Christmas break.

Christmas car parking.

And with the biggest shopping period of the year in full swing, just writing about it makes me wince.

Throughout the year these innocent little concrete structures seem harmless enough.

Fast forward to December and it resembles scenes from the Hunger Games.

There is nothing, and I mean NOTHING, more ferocious and fearless than a parent at Christmas time in a shopping centre car park. Unless of course it is a parent at Christmas time in a shopping centre car park that hasn’t had their morning coffee. They win.

As a seasoned shopper, I have some tips, tricks and observations that have gotten me through car parking dilemmas of Christmas past.

Arrive early.

Either during school drop time if you don’t have kids or just after school drop off if you do. Anything post 9.30am can result in a ‘bring on the biff’ scenario. For anyone that has a life outside of Christmas shopping and actually has stuff they have to do in the morning then, well, good luck. Yep that’s all I’ve got. Good luck.

Invent a park.

Those yellow lines that mean you can’t park there during the rest of the year - yeah they become void. That spot that normally you wouldn’t even attempt to squeeze into – yep you’ll be right. Worst case scenario - the people who parked next to you climb back in through their boot. No biggie. Best option is to high tail it off the concrete onto the grass. If you don’t have a 4WD then you best invest in one before December.

Car pool.

Car pooling is a great way to avoid the post-traumatic stress of Christmas car parking. But think it through. You will be shopping, you will need room. The friend with the Barina might seem like a good idea, I mean let’s face it those little run-abouts can squeeze into a spot smaller than a box gap, but can they perform under pressure? No decent sized junk is squeezing in that rear end. Pick the friend with the Hilux instead. They have great size rear, much like Kim Kardashian, as well as agility. Also a great car for inventing parks - see previous point.