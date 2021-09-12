"The sight of your vulva after birth is harrowing": 6 things I didn’t expect about childbirth.

I gave birth to my first child, a gorgeous healthy boy, at the end of May.

Since then, I've reflected on some of the most surprising and enlightening lessons learned from childbirth and associated experiences one might encounter.

Hopefully, my sharing will shine a light on important things often brushed over or even shrouded in secrecy.

Here’s what I want you to know.

Going on your back is comfortable and relaxing.

This is not a good thing!

My birth plan involved being on all fours, sitting or standing to deliver, and avoiding a supine position. However, after coming out of the freezing birth suite bath and going on my back on the bed to be dried off and warm up, I ended up staying there.

I knew from my research that it’s not the best position to deliver, but was told that ‘sometimes it just works’.

In fact, it closes off the pelvis making things much harder. It’s kinda only good for medical people to have a good point of view and access to intervene. I was so comfortable, and I didn’t have the energy to argue. My partner knew my birth plan, but we just wanted our baby out safely, and well, you know, the midwives are the professionals… My mind wasn’t right.

After an hour of pushing, the OB was called in. And my birth plan was screwed.

You don’t necessarily tear - even with forceps assistance.

Despite wanting an all-natural birth, I had my baby pulled out with forceps as I pushed. Yet my only wounds were the many unavoidable but superficial internal cuts from the instruments.

While my experience of interventions was horrendous (the stitching afterwards was beyond), I managed to push back and refuse an episiotomy in good faith that our work would pay off. And it did.