"How is this possible?" 19 year old Prue discovered she was pregnant while she was in labour.

Nineteen-year-old Prue Thomas was working a morning shift in her hospitality job, when she suddenly started getting lower back pain.

“At first I thought I had hurt my back moving furniture around,” Prue tells Jessie Stephens on The Delivery Room podcast.

“I was sent home early from work and soon after that my tummy really began hurting, and it started to expand. I was supposed to be playing netball, but I was in so much pain and so swollen that my sister called my mum, who called an ambulance.”

Prue had previously suffered from Irritable Bowel Syndrome and thought this bout of severe abdominal pain was likely related. When she arrived at the emergency department the examining doctor uncovered the truth pretty quickly.

“He was pressing my stomach and asking if it was painful. I could feel pressure but it wasn’t excruciating. Then when he pressed lower down I was like, ‘oh my God’ and thought I had wet my pants. I was embarrassed and knew it wasn’t normal.

“The doctor disappeared and returned with a heart monitor that he put over my stomach. He confirmed I hadn’t wet my pants, but that my waters had broken and I was in labour.”

Prue was in complete shock as were her parents who by that time, had both arrived to support her.

“I kept thinking; ‘how is this possible? It doesn’t make sense!’ I had been having a regular period the whole way through and while they weren’t as heavy as before, it was not different enough to make me go and get a pregnancy test.”

Prue’s weight remained fairly consistent throughout and she hadn’t experienced any other obvious physical signs of pregnancy.

“I recently finished high school and had been on ‘schoolies week’. I had a bit of a belly, but thought it was some weight gain because I’d been out partying, not that I was growing an actual human.