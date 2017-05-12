Friday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Two months ago, Lauren and Trent were married. Now she’s preparing for his funeral.

Two months ago, Trent Walker and his long-term partner Lauren married in a picturesque location near Margaret River. Last week, the 36-year-old Perth resident collapsed in the surf shortly after 9am.

Friends pulled him from the water and attempted CPR, but he was unable to be revived.

Now, his new wife is facing the devastating task of preparing for his funeral, despite not knowing the cause of her husband’s sudden death.

In a statement to The West Australian, Lauren said “words can’t describe” the pain she feels at losing her husband of just two months.

“My darling husband…you were taken from us way too early and no one understands why,” she said.

“You are the soulmate and the love of my life. I am so proud of you, of how hard you worked for our family and future. I will always hold you in my heart. Please guide me through life.

“I will love you for ever.”

In the wake of Trent’s death, a report is being prepared for the coroner. His friends and family suspect the talented surfer was suffering from an undiagnosed medical complication that led to his death.

The newlywed couple had just bought a home in Perth, which they planned on renovating together. Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page to help Lauren with the financial burden she faces after Trent’s sudden death.

“Trento had such a loving and kind heart, let’s all show him the best of our hearts and show your generosity to his beautiful wife Lauren,” the page reads.

“Lauren has enough to deal with at the moment, this could help with some of the financial challenges.”

The fundraiser has so far raised more than $27,000 of its original $18,000 goal.

2. Teacher pleads guilty to sex offences with 17-year-old student at elite Sydney private school.