Pro surfer suggests women are to blame for shark attacks. All because of their period.

Guys, 53-year-old Laird Hamilton has GOT THIS.

The pro surfer has totally discovered why so many people seem to be getting attacked by sharks.

And it seems women are to blame.

You see, according to Laird - one of the world's most iconic big wave surfers - women are flooding the ocean with blood because they're swimming while on their periods.

Since sharks like blood, they're attracted to smell of your monthly cycle and go in for the kill.

Hamilton made the comments while being interviewed by gossip site TMZ, who asked him to explain the recent increase of sharks spotted in the water around Southern California, where he lives.