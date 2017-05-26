rogue

Pro surfer suggests women are to blame for shark attacks. All because of their period.

Guys, 53-year-old Laird Hamilton has GOT THIS.

The pro surfer has totally discovered why so many people seem to be getting attacked by sharks.

And it seems women are to blame.

blake lively shallows shark
Excuse me, what?

You see, according to Laird - one of the world's most iconic big wave surfers - women are flooding the ocean with blood because they're swimming while on their periods.

Since sharks like blood, they're attracted to smell of your monthly cycle and go in for the kill.

shark attack women periods
Oh. Oh, I see.

Hamilton made the comments while being interviewed by gossip site TMZ, who asked him to explain the recent increase of sharks spotted in the water around Southern California, where he lives.

The 33rd Biarritz Quicksilver Maïder Arostéguy. Mahalo @benjamin_bertaud for the shot! #Repost #papawheelie #BiarritzMaiderArosteguy ・・・ Démonstration du Laird Standup Paddle par Laird Hamilton en personne lors de cette première journée du 33e Biarritz Quicksilver Maïder Arostéguy ???????? / Demonstration of the Laird Stand Up Paddle by Laird Hamilton in person during the first day of the 33rd Biarritz Quicksilver Maïder Arostéguy ???????? . . . #surf #surfing #surfer #laird #Hamilton @lairdhamiltonsurf #biarritz @surfingbiarritz #grande #plage #beach #sea #wave #standup #paddle @lairdstandup #maider #Arostéguy #competition @surfsessionmag @oceansurfreport @wsl #enmodebasque @paysbasque_tourisme #nikon #sport #sigma #sigmasport #session

A post shared by Laird Hamilton (@lairdhamiltonsurf) on

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

"The biggest most common reason to be bitten is a woman with her period," he said.

"Obviously if a woman has her period there's a certain amount of blood in the water."

Obviously.

swimming on your period
Swimming on your period, according to Laird Hamilton.

As it that wasn't enough, Laird then compared swimming on your period to being struck by lightning.

"It's kind of like running around with a lightning rod and wondering why you were struck by lightning," he said.

Yes. Yes it totally is, Laird. You are SO right.

LISTEN: Hooray! A man has invented a solution to women's periods.

All this, despite that fact that, according to Daily Mail, a 2015 report found that of the 1132 recorded shark attacks in Australia since 1941, only 64 involved women.

There's yet to be any proven link between shark attacks and menstruation.

But hey, SCREW SCIENCE.

Who needs it when we have a guy like Laird to mansplain exactly how periods work?

Thanks, buddy.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???