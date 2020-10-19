Yesterday the Vixens reminded us of what incredible sport, without the drama, can look like.

On Sunday afternoon, netball lovers were glued to their TV screens to witness the kind of grand final that captures every element of your attention.

It was nail biting, exhilarating, and the winner was impossible to pick even with just minutes to go.

In the end, the Melbourne Vixens were crowned the Super Netball 2020 winners, defeating the West Coast Fever 66-64.

Watch: The final seconds of the game.



Video via Nine.

Vixens goal shooter Mwai Kumwenda "defied the odds of physics" with her incredible goals, and moments after losing the match, Fever defender Courtney Bruce thanked two of the retiring Vixens for being "champions of the sport".

“If we wanted to be the best, we had to beat the best,” she said in her post-game speech.

Talk about sportsmanship.

It was a faultless watch for fans, and had everything you could want from Australian sport at its best.