The headline act of the 2025 Super Bowl has finally been announced.

The NFL season has kicked off, and while we're still months away from the big game, excitement is already building for the Super Bowl halftime show.

As we look ahead to Super Bowl LIX, scheduled for February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, the anticipation is building. Will we see another star-studded performance like Usher's this year?

With a long history of powerful performances that are both visually impressive and musically advanced, we can't wait to see what this year's performer will bring to the show.

We're also hoping for a return of Taylor Swift, to the VIP box. Last year, her presence brought a whole new audience to the sport. Her high-profile relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had us all watching not just for touchdowns, but for cutaway shots of Swift cheering in the stands.

Let's dive into everything you need to know about the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, from the confirmed headliner to viewing times for Australian fans.

When is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is a huge stadium event. Image: Getty