“I’ve searched for a sunscreen I can use on my sensitive skin, and my kids’ too. Now I’ve found it.”

If you’ve ever wanted to give prospective or expecting parents a real, authentic taste of what parenthood is like, ask them to apply sunscreen to a small child.

This is the absolute base level of proficiency. To up the stakes, add another child (or two).

Throw in some weather conditions (hot or cold work equally well), maybe an aversion to anything that feels ‘slimy and gross’ or ‘smells yucky’ and, to really kick things up a notch, chuck in the ‘super sensitive skin’ factor and you’ve got yourself a real challenge.

Because when it comes to finding AND applying sunscreen, the struggle is real.

Fortunately for this outdoorsy family of five, we’ve found one that works for ALL of us, which, to be frank, is nothing short of a miracle.

Rub that sunscreen in, you two. Image: Supplied.

The Australian climate means that sunscreen application is a daily essential. A ‘must’, not a ‘should’. The statistics themselves are sobering: ‘Approximately two in three Australians will be diagnosed with skin cancer by the time they are 70’, with more than 2000 Australians dying of the disease each year. And the best treatment? Prevention.

Sometimes however, it’s not always as straightforward as slip, slop, slap. Especially when you’ve got super sensitive skin and young children underfoot.

Finding a sunscreen that can be used by the whole family, day in, day out, all year round has been an ongoing quest for this sensitive-skinned, pale, freckled, beach-loving mama who quickly got sick of purchasing what seemed like 1000 different bottles each month.

I had a checklist. This Holy Grail sunscreen needed to have: