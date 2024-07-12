D’Arcy Carden and Will Forte have teamed up for the upcoming Stan Original Series Sunny Nights.

The upcoming Stan Original Series Sunny Nights has kicked off production in Sydney and it promises to be a darkly comedic drama series with an all-star cast.

The series is executive produced and directed by Trent O’Donnell, whose previous work includes the Stan Original Series Population 11, No Activity and Hacks. The series is billed by Stan as "a story of how a little bit of sun, a change of scenery, and a touch of violent crime can help a person find their true self."

Sunny Nights stars Will Forte, who is known for his roles in The Last Man on Earth and Bodkin, and D’Arcy Carden who audiences fell in love with thanks to her roles in The Good Place, Barry, and A League of Their Own.

Forte and Carden, who also act as executive producers on the series, play siblings Martin and Vicki Marvin who venture to Sydney determined to start their spray tan business, but when they get caught up in the city's criminal underworld, they must figure out how to stay alive, out of prison, and in the black.

Sunny Nights features an impressive ensemble cast which includes Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Heartbreak High), Jessica De Gouw (Stan Original Series C*A*U*G*H*T, The Drover’s Wife), Megan Wilding (Gold Diggers, Mystery Road: Origin), Ra Chapman (White Fever, Wentworth), Miritana Hughes (Wakefield, Preacher), George Mason (Stan Original Series Exposure and Black Snow Season 2, The Power of the Dog), Matuse(Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, The Fall Guy) and former professional rugby league footballer Willie Mason in his debut role.

Will Forte, Trent O'Donnell and D'Arcy Carden on the set of the Stan Original Series Sunny Nights