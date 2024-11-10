Something's happened to Sundays.

When I was younger, I used to dread the hours between 7am and 11am on a Saturday morning.

The air was scented with Mr Sheen and skirting board dust as my mum, Chux in hand, would assign a flurry of jobs to every member of the family, directing us around the house until everything was sparkling and orderly.

Once it was done, though, she'd sit back contentedly at the kitchen bench, and we'd all decide on the plans for the remainder of the weekend — as long as they didn't involve messing up the house we'd just scrubbed from top to bottom.

Sundays, however, were a different story. Long, languid and filled with visiting friends or barbecues in the backyard, Sundays used to be sacred.

It was this way for most people, right? Lionel Richie wasn't singing 'easy like Friday morning', after all.

But something has happened to our Sundays of late.

Watch: 5 lifestyle hacks to help with your anxiety. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

While Saturdays are still typically filled with errands, our 'day of rest' has been replaced by a creeping dread at the overwhelm that lies waiting in the week ahead, and as such, there's a niggling need to get out in front of it.

With the post-pandemic push to get workers back into the office — which leaves less time for life admin during the week — there are no real rest days anymore. It's just downtime that isn't really downtime, as we're plagued by the need to front-load our week.

The 'Sunday Scaries', as the phenomenon is known online, has been well-documented in recent years. Previously, the phrase referred exclusively to the hours before bedtime on a Sunday night. In 2024, we're handing over our weekends wholesale to the sense of doom.