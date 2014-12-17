Parents, sun safety rules have changed.

This is what you need to know this Summer.

Image via Flickr Creative Commons/Louis

Remember the Slip Slop Slap campaign? I certainly do. It was one of the most successful sun safety campaigns in Australian history, launching in 1981 and featuring Sid the Segull who warned Aussies to start covering up in the sun.

The days of slathering ourselves in coconut oil on the beach were O-V-E-R.

The message went something like this…we were meant to Slip on a shirt, Slop on sunscreen and Slap on a hat.

This message is still used but there are a few important additions parents need to make to keep their kids safe this summer.

Did you know that children should be applying sunscreen before leaving for school each day?

Did you know that you should be checking the UV reading each day?

Did you know you should keep your kids out of the sun from 1 - 3pm on days when the UV reading is high?

Did you know children should be wearing not only a hat when playing outside, but sunglasses as well?

Did you know children need the sun for vitamin D but only for a few minutes a week for part of the year, and a few hours a year for colder months?

Did you know you should be applying sunscreen to your children's lips too?

Did you know that you should be checking your children's moles and spots for signs of change?