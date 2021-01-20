food

Exactly how to stage an Instagram-worthy summer picnic for your girls.

The fizz of bubbles and the clink of glasses, the sun shining down and the afternoon stretching lazily ahead - there's no better way to celebrate the height of summer than a stylish picnic with your girlfriends.

From effortless dresses you'll want to wear to the Prosecco you simply must have (Dean & Monroe, but more on that soon), we've put together your ultimate guide for staging a chic outdoor get-together.

The location.

Choosing where to host your gathering comes down to the vibe you want to set. Adhering to current social distancing requirements of course, a picnic in the park is a classic choice. Find a spot with some shade, or consider bringing a few beach umbrellas your friends can lounge under. Better yet, hand out cute paper fans.

There's an extra sparkle that comes from being waterside, so if you've got a beach or harbour nearby, it'll make the occasion feel even more glamorous.


Or if it's more convenient for you, set up the picnic in your backyard or apartment block's common courtyard - that way there's less packing to do and zero travel involved.

The styling.

To set the scene for your picnic, first throw down a few Turkish towels or gingham blankets. Wooden palettes make great low-lying tables and form a centrepiece for your food and drinks. Throw a linen tablecloth over your palettes and scatter a few cushions around it so your girlfriends have something comfy to sit on. Stick to neutral tones and pops of pastel to give the whole set-up a rustic look.

For serving drinks, one of this summer's big entertaining trends is the decorative plastic goblet - these look gorgeous in photos and take the stress out of worrying about broken glass. When it comes to tableware, look for bamboo plates and cutlery that can be recycled.

You might also want to bring along some lawn games, like bocce or ring toss, to play throughout the afternoon.

The drinks.

It wouldn't be a picnic without bubbles, and Prosecco is always the way to go. Dean & Monroe does the chicest bottle with their Style Series Prosecco - decked out in bold colours, it's a seriously versatile drop from the King Valley, Australia's most highly regarded wine region for Prosecco.

With sweeter notes of white peach and melon, this fizz is delicious sipped on its own or makes for an excellent spritz. Our tip? Try a Prosecco cocktail with a slice of blood orange and a sprinkling of rosemary for a herbal twist.

If you're looking for something sweet, a Moscato is the perfect summer drop. The new Dean & Monroe Icon Series Moscato is an ideal entertainer; whether served chilled and straight up or mixed into a cocktail, it's great for pairing back with a grazing platter as its acidity complements the cheese. 

On that note...

The food.

Keep the girls fed and create a dreamy photo opp with a DIY grazing platter. Bring along a serving tray or wooden board and build your platter on arrival, starting with the charcuterie items as the base.

Opt for a selection of meats - prosciuto and salami are staples that always deliver, while soft cheeses like Camembert and brie can be complemented with options like goats cheese and truffled cheddar for variety. Don't forget ample supplies of crackers and a fresh sourdough loaf or two, with olive oil for dipping.

Image: Supplied. 

Image: Supplied. 

Surrounding your charcuterie, you can layer in nibbles like sliced fruit, figs, grapes, berries, dried fruit or nuts, and top off with a scattering of indulgent additions like dark chocolate or honeycomb.

For a Mediterranean feel, you can also add antipasti like sun-dried tomato, olives and artichokes. The world is your cheese platter.

The outfit.

This season is all about effortless dressing, so keep it casual and chic in linen separates. Gingham teams perfectly with the theme, while a crisp playsuit makes for a stylish seaside look. 


If you're looking for something more colourful, a feminine mini-dress is the way to go. Just add strappy sandals and sunglasses for a touch of glam.

Planning a chic picnic? Try Dean & Monroe's Style Series Prosecco and their Icon Series Moscato, two tailored wines exclusive to BWS.

Feature image: Supplied; Instagram/solaqua; Instagram/dissh


