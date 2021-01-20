Exactly how to stage an Instagram-worthy summer picnic for your girls.

The fizz of bubbles and the clink of glasses, the sun shining down and the afternoon stretching lazily ahead - there's no better way to celebrate the height of summer than a stylish picnic with your girlfriends.

From effortless dresses you'll want to wear to the Prosecco you simply must have (Dean & Monroe, but more on that soon), we've put together your ultimate guide for staging a chic outdoor get-together.

The location.

Choosing where to host your gathering comes down to the vibe you want to set. Adhering to current social distancing requirements of course, a picnic in the park is a classic choice. Find a spot with some shade, or consider bringing a few beach umbrellas your friends can lounge under. Better yet, hand out cute paper fans.

There's an extra sparkle that comes from being waterside, so if you've got a beach or harbour nearby, it'll make the occasion feel even more glamorous.



Or if it's more convenient for you, set up the picnic in your backyard or apartment block's common courtyard - that way there's less packing to do and zero travel involved.

The styling.

To set the scene for your picnic, first throw down a few Turkish towels or gingham blankets. Wooden palettes make great low-lying tables and form a centrepiece for your food and drinks. Throw a linen tablecloth over your palettes and scatter a few cushions around it so your girlfriends have something comfy to sit on. Stick to neutral tones and pops of pastel to give the whole set-up a rustic look.