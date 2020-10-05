Thongs, mozzies and chicken salt: 6 things you know from growing up in an Aussie summer.

The Aussie summer holds special memories for a lot of us.

From the iconic beaches to the barbecues to the beautiful, expansive bush, it's a time where we spend more time outdoors, playing cricket in the backyard and having pavlova on the porch.

This summer, we'll be more grateful than ever for those little moments after a year that started with bushfires, and most of the year, a lot of time spent indoors.

Here are six things you definitely know from growing up in an Aussie summer…

1. You know running under the sprinkler is the best way to keep cool.

I grew up in Perth, Western Australia. Summers were so hot you would often get two consecutive weeks of 40-degree days, a very dry unforgiving heat. We didn't have air conditioning or a pool. So, when we had friends over for a barbecue, the best way to keep cool was running under the sprinkler (always in your undies for some reason). It brought hours of squeals of delight and was such a cool relief from the unrelenting heat.

Now we have water restrictions, so how do I try and recreate this for my own kids? Saving the grey water from the bath the night before and letting them have water fights with water pistols. It still evokes the same squeals of delight, albeit sometimes a few more tears!

2. You know how risky it can be to forget your thongs.

Thongs - a national icon. The Thong Tree, Echuca Wharf. Image: Getty.

We were so often barefoot as kids, but there were times you knew to pack a pair of thongs. And when you did forget, like on the way home from the local pool in the middle of the day, it was a dangerous game of leapfrog trying to find the small patches of shade to relieve the intense burn on the soles of your feet from the scorching hot bitumen.