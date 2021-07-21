Why is everybody now talking about 'carbon neutral' beauty?

Wait, why is it important again?

Why is this such an important innovation on their part? Well, our carbon footprint (as in, how much carbon dioxide we produce) is extremely important, as CO2 as well as other greenhouse gases trap the sun’s radiation inside the earth’s atmosphere (stay with me), causing the earth to heat up. And that's global warming, my friend.

So I’m sure if the environment could talk, they’d be yelling thank yous at Sukin. But we do need more brands on board.

How do these eco choices impact the beauty industry and our products?

If you think about all the beauty buys we each individually purchase every single year, it’s a whole lotta product. And with product comes packaging, plastics and often a bunch of delivery waste if we don’t reuse (where we can) or recycle.

Now, without sounding too scientific (there's a reason why I didn’t take up advanced science in high school many moons ago), biodegradability is something more brands should be implementing.

If packaging is biodegradable, then, given the right conditions and presence of microorganisms, fungi, or bacteria, it will eventually break down to its basic components and blend back in with the earth.

It makes total sense. If we go back to the products we use, the packaging that we love in our beauty collections because it looks so cute, how much waste does this also contribute to the environment?

Sukin have really taken charge to leave a zero-carbon footprint globally in everything that they do. So, it's really a holistic approach we need to be expecting of more brands in this booming environmentally conscious beauty sector: biodegradable or recyclable packaging (to reduce waste) natural ingredients and formulas (so we don't have to stress about what's going down the drain) and sustainable practises (so they, as well as everything else, can help reduce carbon emissions).

How can I make a difference?

Like most Mamamia readers (and You Beauty listeners) like me, I too am a sucker for a cult beauty product. I will admit, I haven't always checked or taken notice of the impact I may make to the environment in supporting it with my purchase.

But today can the day to start to be more conscious of their buying decisions, and here's where we can collectively look at ways to improve our impact. Here's exactly how I propose we do this:

1. Research your products

It's from my research that I stumbled across these awesome sounding masks: