"My skin is so soft after using it.": 12 women test Sukin's new Brightening Jelly Exfoliator.

Exfoliating products continue to explode on the skincare market and every beauty editor or content creator is raving about their benefits. And, for good reason.

To put it simply: an exfoliator removes the buildup of dead skin cells.

So no matter how much you hydrate your skin with cleansers, creams and oils, if you haven't removed those skin cells with an exfoliator, your skin can still appear dry and dull.

A good exfoliator not only removes those no-longer-wanted cells but also targets other skincare concerns, like brightening or hydrating the skin.

The Sukin Brightening Jelly Exfoliator does both.

Formulated with Kakadu plum (a natural source of Vitamin C) and Bromelain (a natural fruit enzyme), these key ingredients gently remove impurities, while the passionfruit seeds and jojoba gently buff the skin to promote even and dewy skin.

Sounds like a dream, right?

To help you find out whether it actually ticks all those boxes, we asked our Mamamia You Beauty Panel to trial the Sukin Brightening Jelly Exfoliator and share their honest thoughts.

Here's what they reported back to us.

Megan, 22: "My skin is so soft after using it."

Image: Supplied.

"A really nice and gentle exfoliator that gets the job done. My skin is so soft after using it. I noticed a huge difference in the texture and overall appearance of my skin. The exfoliator gently removed any dry skin overall adding a beautiful glow."

Aradhana, 27: "This feels like the perfect pick me up when I'm having a bad skin day."

Image: Supplied.