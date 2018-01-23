Suffering from postpartum depression, Jessica asked for help. Her nurse called the police.

#Action4Jessica #4Bills4CAMomsPlease read the latest updates 🤗I had a really hard time deciding whether I should post... Posted by Jessica Porten on Friday, 19 January 2018

"They had a staff member sit with me for over an hour waiting for the police to arrive. The cops show up and we’re trying to figure out the logistics of how they’re going to escort me to the ER because I have Kira and her car seat. The cops can clearly see I’m of sound mind and that this whole thing is bullshit, so they allow me to drive to the ER with Kira in my car while one cop drives in front of me and one follows behind."

"They take me to the bathroom so I can give a urine sample. They make me remove all of my clothes and then take them away from me and lock them up. We missed dinner, so a nurse gives us two shitty little turkey sandwiches. I am not seen by a social worker until 10:45pm. She decides she does not need to put me on a psychiatric hold, and they process my discharge."

Speaking to Mamamia, Porten says she was never a danger to her children. "I was angry, irritable, and had intrusive violent thoughts. These are common symptoms of PPD. I was very, very clear, that I was NOT going to hurt myself or my children," she says.

The mum of baby Kira and another daughter, Luna Faye, 2, has been inundated with support on her Facebook post, with numerous practitioners offering free services. However she wants to fix what she feels is a broken system.

Porten was released with a handful of pamphlets, and says still has not been offered adequate help. That's something she wants to change, so some good can come of her negative experience.

"I’m working with local community outreach programs and nonprofit organizations to make sure the doctor’s office receives proper training, and has the resources they need to make sure all of their patients receive proper and compassionate care," she says.

