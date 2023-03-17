There’s a common joke online that your childhood bully has most likely gone downhill after “peaking” in high school. However, when the people who tormented us in our youth continue to climb after graduation instead, it can stir up conflicting emotions within the victims watching from the sidelines.

It’s easy to brush off a hurt person’s grievances; to claim that they should let bygones be bygones or shout from the rooftops that people can, and do, change as they get older. But to forgive and forget is easier said than done when it comes to the emotional damage and traumatic stress from an unreconciled past.

Take it from Cameron* who was picked on for being gay by someone who is now a fashion designer. Or James*, whose bully “tore [him] to shreds every waking moment at school” and is now a big shot at a multimillion dollar international company. Eva* has had to watch the girl who was nasty to her land a starring role in a major original series (and sometimes even gets fan edits of her pop up on her TikTok, just to rub salt in the wound), while Kelly*, who dropped out of high school after being bullied, says that one of her tormentors ended up representing Australia in the Olympics.

Why it hurts

The pain of this situation isn't always a matter of jealousy, secretly seeking schadenfreude or even that we feel we feel “stuck” in our own lives. (Success is, in itself, subjective and arbitrary.) What really stings is the public recognition of a former bully, now up on a pedestal and receiving widespread approval - while the people they’ve hurt have seen a sinister side to them that will never be recognised on the world stage.

“When we see someone who hurt us ‘succeed’ as an adult, it can evoke a range of emotions from resentment and jealousy to confusion," offered Shannon Bowman, director at Melbourne’s Create Balance Psychotherapy and Counselling.

"We may feel powerless or that, because our bully has achieved what they set out to do, the very thing they used to torment us for was suddenly justified."

If suppressed or dismissed by those around us, Bowman noted, these valid feelings can bubble beneath the surface, taking a toll on our mental, emotional and physical health that can have a lasting impact years after the original event even took place.