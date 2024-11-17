A stylist's guide to shopping Black Friday without post-purchase regret.

There's nothing quite like that heart-skips-a-beat moment when you spot something you LOVVVEEE and it's on sale.

As a self-confessed champagne girl on a beer budget, this is hands-down my fave time of year to nab those "slightly out of reach" items.

But let's get real — just because it's on sale doesn't mean it's "the one." Ask yourself, 'Does it really bring you joy and enhance your personal style and wardrobe, or are we here for a good old bargain buzz?'

Black Friday is back on November 29 and slides into Cyber Monday on December 2, so get ready — it's almost go-time. In less than three weeks, sales will be everywhere (some are even starting now, if you can believe it), and once it kicks off, it's game on. We're talking 20 per cent, 30 per cent, even up to 70 per cent off, which is all-too-tempting.

But here's the thing — sales don't mean abandoning our style standards. As your personal stylist in your back pocket, I couldn't let you dive in without my no-BS guide to navigating Black Friday like a pro. And, of course, a little sneak peek at what's on my wishlist doesn't hurt, either!