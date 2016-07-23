Four famous women on how motherhood changed their style.

Once upon a time, being told you dressed like a ‘mum’ was assumed to be a bad thing.

It conjured up images of ‘mum jeans’ and sensible walking shoes. It suggested your clothes were a little ill-fitting and you weren’t ‘hip’ or ‘with it’.

If dressing like a ‘mum’ means we’ve got the same taste as Bec Judd or Zoe Foster Blake, then count us in.

Here are four celebrities on how motherhood changed their style.

1. Sonia Kruger

In an interview with Kate Waterhouse last week, Sonia Kruger described how her style has changed since becoming a mum.

She told the fashion writer, “I left the house the other day in tracksuit pants and ugg boots and I would never normally do that. Now when I go shopping, I go to the children’s section and that’s where I spend my money.”

It seems a far cry from the highly polished Sonia we’ve come to know on The Voice Australia.

Finale gown for @thevoiceau by @alexperryofficial Diamonds by @mussonjewellers and @cerronejewellers #thevoiceau #fashion #design A photo posted by soniakruger (@soniakruger) on Jul 11, 2016 at 2:47am PDT

2. Zoe Foster Blake

So, just to be clear, Zoe Foster Blake wore this outfit in Italy this week.