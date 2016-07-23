Four famous women on how motherhood changed their style.

Once upon a time, being told you dressed like a ‘mum’ was assumed to be a bad thing.
It conjured up images of ‘mum jeans’ and sensible walking shoes. It suggested your clothes were a little ill-fitting and you weren’t ‘hip’ or ‘with it’.
If dressing like a ‘mum’ means we’ve got the same taste as Bec Judd or Zoe Foster Blake, then count us in.
Here are four celebrities on how motherhood changed their style.
1. Sonia Kruger
In an interview with Kate Waterhouse last week, Sonia Kruger described how her style has changed since becoming a mum.
She told the fashion writer, “I left the house the other day in tracksuit pants and ugg boots and I would never normally do that. Now when I go shopping, I go to the children’s section and that’s where I spend my money.”
It seems a far cry from the highly polished Sonia we’ve come to know on The Voice Australia.
2. Zoe Foster Blake
So, just to be clear, Zoe Foster Blake wore this outfit in Italy this week.
On our way to inhale some sushi at Zuma Rome because our pasta/pizza limit may have – finally, amazingly – been reached. Sidenote: This outfit sat in my suitcase until now due to Italy’s cool no-irons-in-hotels rule, which means unless you want to pay €400 to have an item pressed by housekeeping, you roll like creased lightning. Thus, every single one of my dresses was hung in the bathroom and ‘shower-steam-ironed’, and none of my shorts were worn. But as I’m in motion here, you can’t even tell it’s creased. Legend! #creasedlightning #traveltipz #showeriron #mysomewhere @expediaau A photo posted by ZOË FOSTER BLAKE (@zotheysay) on