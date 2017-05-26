This 11-year-old girl boldly accused her teacher of a 'war crime'.

An 11-year-old girl’s feedback on a school survey has gone viral after she accused her teacher of war crimes.

Author Mason Cross tweeted his daughter’s clever appraisal but he admitted he wasn’t sure if he would offer her a punishment or reward.

My daughter actually submitted this feedback at school. Not sure if I should ground her or buy her ice cream… pic.twitter.com/4v8Gjb9riv — Mason Cross (@MasonCrossBooks) May 25, 2017

The school’s survey asked the student: “Things my teacher(s) can do better.”

Cross’ 11-year-old daughter wrote: “Not use collective punishment as it is not fair on the many people who did nothing and under the 1949 Genva [sic] Conventions it is a war crime.”

Her father has called the playful feedback “cheeky”, with many debating on Twitter if the primary school student was correct.

One commenter said: “Buy her ice cream. She is SO right.”

“No she isn’t. The Geneva Conventions relate to conduct in war. She’s fundamentally wrong and needs correcting,” another replied.