Tuesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Students poisoned at Brisbane school after ingesting substance they thought was popping candy.

Twenty-five students at a school north of Brisbane have become violently ill after eating what they thought were lollies – but turned out to be Mystical Fire – a novelty substance that is thrown on camping fire to create multi-coloured flames, made from copper sulphate and copper chloride.

News Limited reports that just after 2pm yesterday paramedics were called to Deception Bay State School, north of Brisbane after one of the students brought the crystals to school and convinced the others it was popping candy.

A parent told The Courier-Mail their 10-year-old child was given the crystals that look like popping candy by another child that they did not know from another year.

“He said he saw a friend have it and they fell down shaking.”

Another child, Year 4 student Leilani Nanai said “The girl who was giving it out had ripped the part of the packet where it said ‘fire’ to make it seem it wasn’t bad.”

2 patients taken stable to Redcliffe Hospital & 2 to Prince Charles after students ingested a substance at a Deception Bay school. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) August 1, 2016

Four children were hospitalised but are expected to make a full recovery.

The Department of Education said that the “school followed the correct procedure and took immediate action to notify Emergency Services and parents.”

2. Teenager charged over the death of a Queensland toddler allegedly refused to get him help because he wasn’t his child.

17yo Ryan Hodson charged with 1yo Mason Jet Lee's manslaughter refused bail in Caboolture Magistrates Court @ABCNews pic.twitter.com/SJByqGzwCb — Sharnie Kim (@sharniekim) August 1, 2016

A court has heard that a 17-year-old charged over the death of a Queensland toddler allegedly refused to get him help because he wasn’t “his child or his problem.”

The Courier Mail reports that Ryan Robert Barry Hodson, who lived with the toddler, is one of three people charged with the manslaughter of 21-month-old Mason Jet Lee, who died from severe injuries on June 11.

Police said that Mason suffered widespread injuries including scarring and bruising to his legs, abdomen and head. The connective tissue between his scalp and skull had been torn when his hair was pulled.

The court heard Hodson refused on multiple occasions to get the child medical help when asked allegedly telling one person “f*** your mouth up, it’s not our business, it’s not our problem”. He also allegedly said he Mason to see a doctor because he “wasn’t his child”.

Hodson was denied bail in the Caboolture Magistrates Court. Mason’s mother, Anne-Marie Lee, who is charged with manslaughter was also denied bail.

3. Man lifts child over fence at zoo and puts him in rhino enclosure to get a better photo.

A man, visiting a zoo, has lifted a boy over the fence into the rhino enclosure to get an unobscured photo.

Those pesky fences just get in the way when trying to get a pic of a dangerous animal…

Twitter user Adrianna Straszewska first noticed the man at Dublin Zoo help the young boy climb the fence, he stayed there for more than 20 minutes.

@ccferrie @DublinZoo this man had the child in behind the fence for good 20 minutes ! pic.twitter.com/BzhhUW5Obr — Adrianna Straszewska (@Adriannasss) July 31, 2016

The Mirror reports the man forced the boy to move closer to the rhino.