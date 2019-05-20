"You're like a caged rat." Stu Laundy says his romance with Sophie Monk was heavily edited.

When Sophie Monk wandered onto our screens on The Bachelorette in the pursuit of love in 2017, Stu Laundy answered.

The couple have since separated, and it’s been two years since the publican has been on our television screens, but last night the former reality TV star told Australia what really went on during his time on The Bachelorette.

Speaking to Channel Seven’s Sunday Night on Sunday, Stu explained he was persuaded to appear on the reality TV show as he believed, even in the worst-case scenario, his appearance would boost business for his hotels.

"I went on The Bachelorette looking for love," Stu said.

"But at the end of the day, I am also a third generation publican and a businessman, and I didn't think it would be a bad thing. Any exposure to some of our hotels with the crowd that watches those shows, I can't lie, I had one eye on that as well," he added.

The divorced father-of-four explained that he thought he would be in control of his own narrative on the show, but that he quickly realised he was being manipulated.

"You are like a caged rat, in there not knowing what's going on in society. Then they throw you onto a date, you get two minutes at a time with Soph. There's no chatting to Sophie when it's not on camera. They want the whole relationship to develop on camera," he said, adding that all camera time was mixed with alcohol.

"Then you have producers pulling a thread with emotions," he added.

But regardless of how well-behaved he was in front of the camera, Stu claims the producers would manufacture whatever story they liked in the editing suite later.