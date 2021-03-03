Five women share their strength training schedules, and the benefits they’ve noticed.

Too long considered a man’s game, strength training is finally having its fitness moment for women of all ages and abilities around the country. If you’re as bored of going on the same, unsatisfying jog around the same unsatisfying, block of houses as I am, there’s an app that’s been made specifically for women that I need you to try.

It’s called Pushh and it was created by world class exercise scientists. We love science.

Pushh is encouraging us all to swap the cardio KM’s for weight room KG’s. I know, weights sound intimidating, but it's time to bust the myths (no, lifting weights won't make you bulky), and there are countless reasons women should be doing strength training.

Strength training builds muscle mass, makes your joints stronger, and improves your cardiovascular and bone health, as well as your mental health and mood.

In order to get a better understanding of how easy it is to fit resistance training into your life, we asked five busy women to give us the lowdown on their strength training schedules, and the benefits they’ve noticed.

Polly

I used to be obsessed with cardio and massive calorie restriction thinking this would be the way to change my body. I never saw results that lasted, and I ended up hating the gym and my body.

About four years ago, I started resistance training. It completely changed my body and mindset. Training is about strength and technique and not flogging myself on a treadmill. Seeing the physical changes and the improvements in strength is addictive.

Image: Supplied.