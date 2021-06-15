Exactly how to deal with ‘strawberry legs’ if it's bothering you.

You know those little dots on your legs? The ones you don't know how to get rid of? They're called 'strawberry legs' - quite possibly the cutest name for a skin condition, ever.

But what exactly... is it? And why have you been blessed with it?

Contrary to what you might believe, 'strawberry legs' is actually a super common thing, and for most people it ain't nothing to be concerned about. Like, even Beyoncé has it - sooo... we'll just leave this here:

To find out more about 'strawberry legs' and what you can do if it's something that bothers you, we asked Dr Imaan Joshi from Skin Essentials to find out everything we need to know.

First up: What are 'strawberry legs'?

According to Dr Joshi, 'strawberry legs' occur when enlarged pores or hair follicles trap dead skin, oil, and bacteria.

"Similar to clogged pores on the face (aka blackheads), 'strawberry legs' refer to clogged pores and enlarged hair follicles on the legs, usually following shaving," explains Dr Joshi.