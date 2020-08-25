ASK CHANTELLE: ​I'm a straight woman, so why do I get aroused by lesbian porn?

Mamamia's Ask Chantelle series is a pervy Q&A session with Psycho-Sexologist Chantelle Otten. Think about all the sex questions you've wanted answers for, but have been too shy to ask. Nothing is too embarrassing, kinky or wild for Chantelle. Honestly, we've all probably wondered the same thing too. This week, one woman wants to know everything there is to know about lesbian porn. And, if you have a sex question you want answered, email [email protected] with Ask Chantelle in the subject line.

I'm a straight woman, so why do I get aroused by, and even prefer, lesbian porn?



You are absolutely not alone. The fact is 99 per cent of porn is shot for straight men, which means, more often than not, it's focused on male pleasure.

A lot of scenes will focus on the penetration of penis in vagina, and a lot of the time this doesn’t end up in realistic representations of how sex can be.

Straight porn essentially misses out on things like foreplay, condoms, consent, and romanticism.

With lesbian porn, the rules and the angles are a little bit different. Lesbian porn for a lot of women is much sexier because it tends to be less aggressive, more relatable (very vulva, and vagina focus and not all about the D) and much softer.

A lot of women who enjoy this type of pornography say that it’s more tender and romantic than straight porn.

Lesbian porn is solely focused on the woman’s pleasure, and showcases different types of women’s bodies. PLEASURE being the most important factor here.