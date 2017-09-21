These 30 seconds are "virtually unwatchable", not least because they're based on a true story.

The Australian film Stop the Horror was, according to the makers, “designed to be virtually unwatchable”.

According to Go Gentle who commissioned the project, “The film is so confronting that it has a stop button on screen so viewers can bail out whenever they want”.

The trailer for the film was released last week and has since gone viral despite the fact most are struggling to endure the full 30 seconds.

And that’s precisely the point.

It’s not blood, or gore, or sexual depictions that has earned Stop the Horror an R rating.

Rather, it’s the vivid and authentic representation of human suffering. And its rawness makes an important political point.

“The film confronts viewers with a harrowing retelling of the true events surrounding one man’s traumatic death,” Go Gentle explained.

Greg Sims died of brain cancer 12 years ago, at 56 years old, and suffered torturous pain in his final days.

His family worked with film makers, including director Justin Kurzel best known for his work on Snowtown, based on serial killings that took place in South Australia.

Sims’ daughter, Nia, was heavily involved, and hoped to expose the horror of what occurs in a hospital bed when a terminally ill patient is denied an assisted death.

Campaign manager Paul Price said, “Make no mistake – the story of Greg Sims is real”.

Sims is pictured convulsing and screaming, while his family helplessly watch on, part of what can only be described as a living nightmare.