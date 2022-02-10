'Are you pregnant?' After Jess got married, the pregnancy comments started coming.

On a night out a few years ago, a friend announced she was pregnant with her third baby. Cue celebratory hugs and excited questions about morning sickness and the due date.

As the happy mum-to-be finished answering all our enquiries, she looked over at my mineral water and cheekily said with a raised eyebrow, "And why aren't you drinking?".

I understood at the time that she meant no harm, people have been asking me in myriad ways if I was pregnant since I got married in 2003 at 24 years old. On this occasion, the question was playful. Wouldn't a surprise second pregnancy have added to our collective joy?

The trouble was, I had recently been pregnant but then suffered a third painful miscarriage in our quest to conceive a second child. The barrage of curious 'when are you having another baby?' questions I received as a mum to an only child often hurt and wore me down. Reminding me of the fact I was no longer pregnant, but desperately wanted to be. It's only now that I am in my early 40s with two kids at school that people have thankfully stopped asking.

This experience of having your belly and non-drinking status constantly commented on is something that 30-year-old HIT breakfast radio host Jess Farchione relates to.

"After I got married [last year] and as my career in the media progressed, there was definitely an increase from people on social media who took almost anything I posted about or said on air to be a sign of 'cluckiness'," Jess recalls.

While questions from friends and family might be one thing, Jess says that pointed comments from strangers on her social media posts were unsettling.

"Instagram has been the main platform I receive these sorts of questions, and honestly, what bothers me the most is they're not really questions. It's not, 'When are you having a child', or 'Are you trying?'