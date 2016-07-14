I recently decided to list my daughter’s bassinet for sale. A Moses Basket and timber stand to be specific.

It’s an incredibly pretty ‘piece’ that I naturally thought would look Instagram worthy in a nursery among shadow boxes, garlands and quotable prints.

Only thing is – it wasn’t very practical.

It doesn’t have wheels you see. So it was of no use to the baby who, for the six months she has so far spent on the outside, has steadfastly refused to sleep. She could have done with a good set of wheels on her crib for a bit of rocking and rolling action if you know what I mean. My back would have appreciated that also.

She’s also a chucker. All day, all night, all the time. Chuck Norris, Vladimir Spewtin – she has a few nicknames. The lovely, breathable cotton lined basket cover, which could do with being an inch or 20 larger, was therefore not a practical choice. Unless my husband and I wanted to continue swearing at each other and pulling muscles trying to remove and replace it at all hours of the night (think trying to get a sleeping bag back into its bag and you’re close).

You get the drift. Pretty, but not practical.

Anyway, after deciding ol’ Moses wasn’t for us and in a bid to clear some space, I decided to list it for sale on Gumtree and also share with my nearest, dearest and random acquaintances on Facebook.

I didn’t realise that by listing a bassinet for sale, it was an open invitation to discuss my future fertility plans.

Perhaps I should have realised it was. My mistake. Silly me.

“No baby 2 anytime soon?” Said one of the comments

“How much?? No more kids?” Another. (Contributed by a boy I went to high school with, incidentally)