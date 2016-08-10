If there's one Australian reality series you should watch it's this one.

Three sisters, raised in Brisbane, return to Arnhem Land to mount a fight against a major corporation threatening to destroy their land. Doesn’t exactly sound like the plot of a typical reality series, does it?

But that’s exactly what makes new three-part doco Stringray Sisters a must-watch; it’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Directed by Katrina Channells, the crowd-funded series was shot over four years on a minuscule budget of $40,000 with the simple aim of offering viewers a rare insight into life in a remote Indigenous community.

This happens through the lens of three twenty-somethings, Noni, Alice and Grace Eather, sisters and proud Kunibídji women, who face off against a petroleum company that plans to explore for lucrative oil and gas deposits throughout their birthplace -Maningrida in Arnhem Land, NT.

“I’m angry, frustrated, I feel sad. I’m terrified at the same time,” says Alice, the middle of the three. “That’s a word I hear from a lot of Mob that I speak to – they’re terrified.”

Not only will this be physically destructive to the life-sustaining local fishing grounds and to culturally significant sites, it will be a massive blow to Maningrida people – particularly elders and community leader like their mother, Helen Djimbarrawala Williams.

“We focus on our youth, but we always remember our elders who are sitting back watching this community at its rapid pace change into an unknown future,” says eldest Noni. “They’ve done their fight. They rely on us younger mob to get up and stand and talk – it’s our responsibility too.”

The stingray sisters and their parents, Michael Eather and Helen Djimbarrawala Williams.

Receiving their formal education in Brisbane and travelling home for their traditional one, the trio's adolescence straddled two vastly different worlds. But the connection to their birthplace runs more thickly through their veins, inspires them, drives them.

“I’m grateful for my Aboriginality. I’ve heard many stories from many people about how lucky I am to have the best of both worlds. And I think of how hard it can be for a lot of Indigenous people who have lost their language, their dance, their identity,” says Noni.