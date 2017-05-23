The pain of losing two sons, before you even had the chance to meet them.

Jacqueline Hoy will never forget the day her twin boys Henry and William were stillborn.

It was an ordinary, sunny day in the middle of February, which quickly transformed into a nightmare for the young mum and husband Jonathan after excitedly awaiting the birth of their third and fourth child for almost nine months.

“On that morning I woke up and everything was still normal. I was just running around doing my normal errands and I noticed they were a little bit quiet,” she told Mamamia.

“I lay down and tried to get them moving but nothing worked. Then I had the overwhelming of needing to be sick.”

It was February 13, 2016, just two days out from the Queensland mum's date to be induced, and she assumed she'd simply gone into labour.

Her mum drove her to the hospital.

"I had no idea that they had passed away - or that Henry had passed away - until they turned the monitors on," she said.

An ultrasound revealed that Henry's heart had stopped beating and William's heartbeat was fading quickly.

Doctors tried in vain to perform an emergency c-section, but it was already too late by the time they delivered the little boys.

LISTEN: This Glorious Mess: What do you say to someone who’s lost a baby?

"I was in so much physical and emotional pain, but I also just felt like I’d failed.

"There was this overwhelming sense of how could this have happened? How could they be so healthy? Just to have it end."

Even as their initial shock gave way to full-blown grief, Jacqueline and Jonathan had to hold it together for their other sons, eight-year-old Lachlan and Edward, who's on the cusp of turning three.