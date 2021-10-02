'Like Chrissy Teigen, I lost my baby. Now I feel my body has no purpose.'

This post and its images deal with pregnancy loss and stillbirth and could be triggering for some readers. When Chrissy Teigen announced the birth and death of her beautiful son Jack, her heartbreaking post took me straight back to the hospital room where I delivered my fourth child Miles.

Like Jack he was delivered stillborn over halfway through my pregnancy - a time when you really start to blossom, your bump gets bigger and it's clear to the outside world that a baby is on its way.

Almost a year after losing Jack, Chrissy posted on Instagram: "When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you’re just... stuck. Stuck with saggy boobs that were prepping to be milk bags, a belly that was ready to bake."

This sense of being stuck and paused in time is all too familiar to me, and likely to be something felt deeply by the one in four women who experience pregnancy loss.

We rarely turn our minds to the realities of delivering a preterm baby who doesn’t survive, but after giving birth to Miles I felt like I’d been thrown into a cruel version of reality somewhere between pregnancy and post-partum recovery.

After Miles was delivered, I was overwhelmed with fear, horror, love, and pride.

I was expecting a warm, screaming newborn, in its place I was handed a still, silent infant.