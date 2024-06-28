10 years ago, Steven van de Velde raped a minor. Next month, he's competing in the Olympics.

With the Paris 2024 Olympics just a month away, the event is already embroiled in significant controversy.

In addition to Parisians protesting the event by sh*tting in the Seine, it has now come to light that Dutch Olympic officials have allowed volleyball player Steven van de Velde to compete this year.

The decision doesn't sound controversial, until you find out that van de Velde was convicted in 2016 for the rape of a 12-year-old British schoolgirl, in what was described as a "planned, calculated" assault.

The athlete, now 29, was sentenced to four years in prison for the crime but was released after one year. Despite widespread criticism, he has been chosen to represent the Netherlands at the Olympic Games.

"We know Steven’s history," said Michel Everaert, a general director at the Dutch Volleyball Federation, Nevobo, in a statement.

"He was convicted at the time according to English law and he has served his sentence. From then on, we have been in constant contact with Steven, who has now been fully reintegrated into the Dutch volleyball community."

The federation doubled down on their decision, saying van de Velde was "proving to be an exemplary professional and human being and there has been no reason to doubt him since his return."