Steven Tyler was 27 when he started dating 16-year-old Julia Holcomb. Then he 'adopted' her.

In 1973, a young girl named Julia Holcomb met a very famous rockstar called Steven Tyler.

She was 16, and he was in his late 20s.

At that stage, Holcomb had been through a lot in her short life.

Her biological father had abandoned her mother when Holcomb was a toddler. Holcomb's new stepfather entered the picture and had issues of his own with alcohol and mental health. When Holcomb was 13, her youngest brother died in a car accident at just 10 years old, along with her grandfather. It led to her mother having an emotional breakdown.

There was instability and trauma that ran throughout Holcomb's family life, leading her to find comfort and stability in other places. And one of those was with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler.

Shortly after her 16th birthday, Tyler and Holcomb met at a concert in Portland, Oregon. And somehow, they were 'captivated' by one another.

"At that time, I thought he was the best thing in my life. My sad, vulnerable story, as well as my youth and personal attractiveness captured his interest," Holcomb wrote in 2011.

Soon after the meeting, Holcomb's mother – who was still struggling mentally at the time – decided to sign over guardianship of Holcomb to Tyler.

"He had mentioned that he wanted guardianship papers so I could travel across state lines when he was on tour. I had told him my mother would not sign me over to him. I asked him how he had got her to do it. He said, 'I told her I needed them for you to enrol in school.' I felt abandoned by my mother. Steven was really my only hope at that point."

But Tyler had no consideration for the rules and expectations behind the guardianship, and continued to have sex with Holcomb and engage in a relationship.