“I heard you the first time”: Steve Price and Waleed Aly exchange words on The Project.

There were some tense moments on The Project this evening as the panel took Steve Price to task over his claim that there is a link between Australia’s refugee intake and local terrorism.

The radio host and Project regular was responding to ASIO boss Duncan Lewis’ refusal to back down from claims made during a Senate hearing last week that no such connection exists.

Lewis’ statement sparked backlash from conservative MPs, including One Nation’s Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts, and prompted the top spy to clarify his statement today.

Speaking to the ABC, Lewis noted that tens of thousands of refugees have come to Australia “and a very few of them have become subjects of interest for ASIO and have been involved in terrorist planning”.

This statement didn’t sit well with Price.

"I think there's a fair difference between 'none' and 'very few' and I think it's right that he clarifies it because most Australians were surprised at the original answer," he said on The Project this evening.