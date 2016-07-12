"My mother is a victim of domestic violence and Steve Price made a mockery of her efforts."

As a child I witnessed domestic violence, and I can’t remember how many times we heard yelling, mum crying, my sisters, mum and I running to our neighbour’s house and banging on her door in the middle of the night. I can’t count how many times the police came to our house, got us to pack our small bags and put us in safe havens.

Our longest stint was three months, and I had to change schools, make new friends in a very white school (I was the only Vietnamese girl but that is a story for another time) and learn how to comfort my mother. In the end she kept coming home to him because it was the “best thing to do.” These memories are coming back to me as I write this. You don’t want to remember them but they are imprinted.

This morning I woke up to the wonderful world of social media, and saw #MyOvariesMadeMe and Steve Price’s critique of Van Badham’s discussion on #QandA as “hysterical.”

Why am I infuriated?

Because I have heard this term and similar terms used on women and myself. I’ve watched the video three times this morning, and I thought why would Steve Price say, “hysterical.”

Van Badham was only speaking openly in response to a man sharing his sister’s tragic story, the culture of domestic violence and the value that society places on women.

When will the majority of men, not all men, but most men, learn that comments of drowning a woman underwater is NOT okay? And then to laugh about it, as if it is a school yard joke. It is NOT OKAY.