Stephen Collins admits ”I did something terribly wrong”.

In an interview being labeled as #sorrynotsorry the actor many of us remember as being the kindly pastor and father in the hit 1990’s show 7th Heaven, Stephen Collins has admitted he sexually abused three underage girls.

This confession, which comes on the back of a leaked tape alleging the events several months ago, was made to People Magazine.

The interview, which is published in the US on Friday, details three victims who were abused over a 20-year time span.

People writes “In vivid detail, Collins explains how there were three victims from 1973 to 1994.”

In a statement victims groups have said is “not good enough” he makes it clear “I have not had an impulse to act out in any such way” in the last 20 years.

In his lengthy statement he says:

“Forty years ago, I did something terribly wrong that I deeply regret. I have been working to atone for it ever since. I’ve decided to address these issues publicly because two months ago, various news organizations published a recording made by my then-wife, Faye Grant, during a confidential marriage therapy session in January 2012. This session was recorded without the therapist’s or my knowledge or consent.” “On the recording, I described events that took place 20, 32, and 40 years ago. The publication of the recording has resulted in assumptions and innuendos about what I did that go far beyond what actually occurred. As difficult as this is, I want people to know the truth.”

Mamamia previously reported that Stephen Collins was exposed for this abuse when recordings of a confession he made during a marriage counselling session with now estranged wife Faye Grant were released to TMZ.

TMZ reports Collins made the disturbing claims two years ago.

The actor was unaware of the recording being made, but according to TMZ it is legal in California to secretly record conversations to gather evidence against a person who has committed a violent felony.

According to reports one victim, an 11-year-old relative of his estranged wife went to police about the abuse, which allegedly took place over a decade ago.

TMZ reports that the actor allegedly told his wife during the sessions he had exposed himself to several underage girls.